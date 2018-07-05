ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Walmart, located on the Million Dollar Highway in Elk County, was forced to temporarily close its doors due to a lightning strike that occurred Monday night during a thunderstorm.
According to an employee, the lightning strike, which occurred in close proximity to the store, happened at 10:30 p.m. Monday, impacting the front-end registers in the store.
The Walmart was closed all night and didn’t reopen until early Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy rainfall and high humidity levels have resulted in stormy weather for area counties this week.
Residents of Clearfield and Jefferson Counties also experienced significant rainfall, thunder and lightning Monday night. Reports have surfaced of tree branches and debris on roadways.
Pennsylvania Lightning Safety Awareness Week was observed at the end of June by the National Weather Service, recognizing ways to stay safe during thunderstorms and also ways to prepare for them and the damage they can cause. The goal is also to lower death and injuries associated with lightning strikes that can happen at work, at home or even during sports activities.
Each year, more people are killed in the United States by lightning strikes than hurricanes, according to the NWS.
St. Marys is also expected to experience patchy fog and more scattered thunderstorms today and Friday.
