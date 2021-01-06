DuBOIS — Kevin Salandra was re-elected to serve another year as the Sandy Township Supervisors’ chairman, and Bill Beers was re-elected vice chairman, at Monday’s reorganization meeting.
Other appointments included Shelly Reasinger as secretary-treasurer, Bob Wilson as Vacancy Board member, Shawn Arbaugh as township manager and Salzman Hughes as township solicitor. The appointment of a township engineer was tabled.
The treasurer’s bond was set at $700,000.
Keystone Collections will be paid a commission of 1.7 percent on earned income and local services taxes.
Elected township tax collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush will be paid 2 percent commission on collections.
Township holidays include New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The township office will be closed the day after Thanksgiving with employees using a personal day.
Arbaugh was retained as the right-to-know officer. Jeremy Geer was retained as sewage enforcement officer. The alternate sewage enforcement officer currently remains vacant.
Larry Bickel was retained as the Emergency Management coordinator (EMA) and Bob Wilson was retained as the assistant EMA coordinator.
Carol Jones was appointed to a one-year term on the DuBois Public Library Board of Trustees. (Mary Ann Nichols resigned the final year of her second term, effective December 2020).
Authorization was given to township employees to attend various workshops, seminars, etc., with prior approval of the manager or board of supervisors provided sufficient funds are budget for this purpose.
The business mileage rate for 2021 is set by the IRS at 56 cents per mile.