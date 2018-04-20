DuBOIS — The calendar may say it’s spring, but the weather isn’t.
Sandy Township Public Works Director Matt Cook, in a submitted report, told the community’s supervisors the road department used 130 tons of salt and 328 tons of anti-skid in March.
Other road department work included:
- Started street sweeping on March 26.
- Cutting brush back on township roads with the boom mower in the Sabula area.
- Cleaned ditches in the Loeb area and Singing Hills area of the township.
- Set a new catch basin and replaced 40 feet of 15 inch pipe at the intersection of Whispering Trail Road and Kerr Road in Singing Hills.
- The crew is continuing to patch potholes and repair catch basins where it is needed.
Water and Sewer Dept.
- The crew performed sewer vactor work and maintenance on the sewer lines along Route 255 and Shaffer Road.
- Repaired a broken waterline on Central Christian Drive.
- Worked on the dechlorinator tank and performed routine maintenance at the Slab Run Sewage Treatment Plant.
- Made a 2-inch water tap on the Larkeytown waterline.
Building and Grounds
Started opening the township park. The township has not opened the restrooms yet due to the cold temperatures.
Removed the old and started to install the new playground equipment that was purchased last fall.
