DuBOIS — The Salvation Army, founded in 1865 by William Booth in London, England, has existed in DuBois since October of 1892, according to Captain Brianne Spooner, who, with her husband Captain Andrew Spooner, started serving locally in July.
Currently located at 119 S. Jared St., the Salvation Army’s mission “has always been to find those people that nobody really cares about or the people that feel left out or the people that feel forgotten and show them that they’re not,” said Brianne.
“That’s our greatest joy and privilege, and sometimes struggle, because people come and they say, ‘Well, I would come to church but I don’t want to burn your church down,’” said Spooner. “And I tell them, ‘Well we may be the pastors, but we’re not perfect. We have had sin in our lives, too. We’re all beyond salvation, but the grace of the Lord is why we’re here.’”
One misconception about the Salvation Army is that some people think it’s just a thrift store, said Brianne.
“I always think that that’s interesting because that is not why we were originally founded,” she said. “It was a church first.”
Brianne said Booth started the Salvation Army because he wanted to bring people into church.
“But those were the days of the pew tax, and so everybody had their own pew and people were looking down on these people, they didn’t really think they should be at church,” said Brianne. “Booth said, ‘”That’s not how this is going to work.’ So he would be out in the streets just preaching to people or he’d go into the bars and he would preach to people. And it really just became this whole ministry because it wasn’t just about making sure that people understood the Bible. It was about people understanding what their social responsibilities were. What people understood their responsibilities to their families were supposed to be. And the men weren’t supposed to be in the bars drinking away all the family’s money. They were supposed to go home and take care of their families, too. So they really worked to try to pull people out. They even rewrote the bar tunes to be about spiritual things.”
Brianne said she tells people who show an interest in the church to come and try it out.
“See what you think first before you read something else or experience something else. Have your own experience,” she said.
Those interested in becoming a member of the Army take a class and become what is called the “soldiers” of The Salvation Army. The soldiers give allegiance to the doctrines and disciplines of the Army. Children can become junior soldiers, who also have classes to make sure they understand what the doctrines are, the history of the Army, or why they believe what they believe.
The junior soldiers wear blue on their shoulders, while the adults and officers wear red, said Brianne.
Andrew said there are people who attend church at the Army for years and never decide to become a member.
“Their hearts are committed to the core, they volunteer and all that,” said Andrew.
“They say the Salvation Army is their church home,” Brianne said.
On Sundays, the local Army’s average attendance is about 25 to 27, said Andrew. That number includes anyone from first-time attenders to 30-plus year attending soldiers.
From its inception, The Salvation Army has relied heavily on volunteers who support its programs. Often referred to as “the army behind The Army,” volunteers play a crucial role The Salvation Army’s ability to provide quality social services for the entire community.
“We have tons of volunteers,” said Brianne. “We have different groups in the community. One of our regular attenders is part of the Humanitarian Riders, so they come out and they help us with everything. It’s helpful because our Advisory Board president is Holly Means, who owns the Harley-Davidson shop, so we’ve got a lot of biker stuff going on here, as far as volunteers go, which is very cool.”
“Anytime there is a hurricane, The Salvation Army is there,” said Brianne. “They just try to get there as quickly as possible.”
The same goes with floods, tornadoes and fires, said Andrew.
“That’s part of our emergency disaster service, and we have a vehicle for that that’s stationed in Clearfield at their Salvation Army, the emergency disaster cantina,” said Andrew.
“When the fire department asks us to go, like if it’s a large alarm fire, they know that they’re going to be there over several hours, we’ll go and provide spiritual care as well as, hot drinks, food, cold drinks, whatever is needed,” said Brianne.
The captains said they have volunteers who help with the Army’s food bank.
“There are various places which do food drives for us, which is good because we always need food,” said Brianne. “Our big thing is educating the community of what we can do for them, and what they can do for us because it’s two-way,” said Brianne. “We have great partnerships with other churches. A lot of church do give to us financially as well because they know that we have the manpower and resources to help people. In our short time here, we have seen a very good connection with the different churches in the community.”