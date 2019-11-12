PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army held their first holiday toy drive at Walmart over the weekend to kick off the Treasures for Children program for the holiday season.
The toy drive to kick-off the program was an effort to collect toys and money to go into the general collection. The Salvation Army National Headquarters and Walmart’s Corporate officers made an agreement to work together on the toy drive. Punxsutawney Capt. Shane Carter said this helps boost the toys the Salvation Army can give out themselves, and gives them extra stock.
“They (Walmart) are very generation in working with the Salvation Army and hosting us, and allowing us to be able to provide for a lot of the services we do,” Carter said.
The Treasures for Children program is for parents and guardians who can’t afford to buy Christmas presents for their children. Each child who is signed up gets an anonymous tag with their age, gender, clothing size, and a wishlist of items. These tags are placed on mini Christmas trees at participating stores so shoppers can pick up a tag and shop for a child if they want.
Once a child’s tag has been picked up, they are taken off the list. There is only one tag for the child, so by picking up a tag, a commitment has been made to provide for that child.
“I do remind people that once they take a tag, that child’s name is off of any other trees. Once they pick up that tag, they are committing to buy toys for that child,” Carter said.
The toy drive helps to give the Salvation Army their own collection of toys for any children whose tag might not get picked up in time for Christmas.
“There always ends up being the kids who don’t get picked up off the tree,” Carter said. “Sometimes they just don’t get picked off, and then we have to fill those bags, so the toys we’re collecting today go to help with that.”
This weekend was the only time the Salvation Army will be hosting a toy drive for the holiday season, but anyone who would like to donate to them can take toys directly to their building at 229 West Mahoning Street, by the Rite Aid. Their hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
The Treasures for Children tags will likely be sent out to participating stores within the next couple of weeks, before Thanksgiving according to Carter. Walmart and Shoe Sensation are the two stores confirmed to be participating, and will have trees set up. Shoe Sensation will also have a counter top donation kettle throughout the holiday season.
Donors can also opt to “adopt a family” and the Salvation Army will give them an entire family’s worth of tags for them to shop for.
“A donor can specifically shop for that whole family,” Carter said. “We have donors who will specifically look for kids who might be wanting bikes, or specifically looking for families who have multiple kids.”
Those who are looking for specifics with the children to shop for can call ahead to the Salvation Army to adopt a child or family before their tag is even put on a tree.