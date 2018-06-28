DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army’s Kids Cafe is a place area children can go to have lunch, but it’s more than that, according to Lt. Candace Horsman.
“It was important for us to have a feeding program in the summer because we have a program during the year once a week for kids,” said Horsman. “Very early on a lot of people in the community mentioned to us that the only quality meals that these kids get is during the school hours.”
“We saw a gap of need present in the summertime, so we thought we need to have a feeding program, but it also needs to be more than that. We have an after school program in Reynoldsville. I noticed in my time there that a lot of the kids are struggling with reading and comprehension, so we decided to add a literacy component to it,” she said.
Kids Cafe is a free six-week program that began June 18 and will continue through July 27. Children in the first through fifth grades are welcome to take part at any time Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 119 S. Jared St. There are no income guidelines and the facility can accept 20 to 25 children.
“Each week it has a theme that’s based on a famous children’s book.” Horsman said. “We have the Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar, Corduroy and Where the Wild Things Are, for example. There are different themes that we connect to different Bible stories. Then we have crafts, games and things like that.”
Brother and sister Anthony Middleton and Gabriela Middleton said they enjoy coming to Kids Cafe. They said their favorite things are eating lunch and playing outside.
Janet Pluchinsky is the coordinator of Kids Cafe and said the program is “slow, but good. The kids have a great time.” She said she hopes more children will sign up.
To sign up or volunteer, call 814-371-5320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.