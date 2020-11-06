RIDGWAY — The Salvation Army at 245 Main St. in Ridgway will host a “Meet and Greet” on Nov. 19 at 7:30 a.m. Anyone who may be interested in serving on the 2021 Salvation Army Advisory Board is welcome to attend the event.
Major Ron Heimbrock will share information about the Salvation Army’s upcoming events, provide an overview of the advisory board members responsibilities and address any questions regarding board members responsibilities. Complimentary coffee, breakfast pastries and donuts will be provided.
Theresa Bohning, Salvation Army Advisory Board chairwoman, will discuss her visions for 2021. Theresa has served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA. She has also worked for various nonprofit organizations that report to a board of directors.
Bohning said, “I am honored that I have been invited to serve on the Salvation Army Advisory Board. I look forward to 2021 and helping the Salvation Army with the many projects they have throughout the year that help the residents of Elk County.”
After attending the meeting on Nov. 19, any interested advisory board members are encouraged to volunteer at the Salvation Army’s various December activities.
“December is a very busy time of year for the Salvation Army and this year we anticipate the community will rely on the Salvation Army services more than last year due to COVID,” said Heimbrock. “This would provide an opportunity for people to volunteer and become more familiar with our organization.”
The board plans to begin meeting in January 2021. Meetings will be held once a month (at either 7:30 a.m. or 7 p.m. based on the consensus of the board members).
For more information, contact Heimbrock at 814-772-0485 or heimbrock@usesalvationarmy.org.