PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Salvation Army will join the Jefferson County community in celebrating the upcoming groundhog holiday.
On Feb. 1, the PSA will host a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. at 229 West Mahoning Street. Proceeds go toward providing things like nonperishable foods, clothing and funds to Punxsutawney people in need.
PSA Executive Director Lt. Dawn Carter said being a part of the Punxsutawney community on Groundhog Day is a blessing, as it provides local organization the chance to reach out to people.
“Groundhog Day is a great opportunity for the Salvation Army to raise funds for our local community, and help those in need,” she said. “It provides a unique occasion for us to share what we do for our community, as well as provide a chance for the community and visitors to support our mission.”
The PSA’s Groundhog Day Pancake Breakfast will also be held during the morning of Feb. 2. From 7-10 a.m., groundhog tourists and locals can have pancakes, sausage links and drinks for $5 per adult and $3 for children ages 3-11.
Other activities and events
The PSA also offers a “Kids Corps After School Program,” which resumed on Jan. 22. Monday through Wednesday from 3-5:30 p.m., students can participate in homework help, games and crafts, worship art classes and Bible lessons. Dinner is provided for them and limited transportation is available.
An indoor yard sale will be held at the West Mahoning Street facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 2.
“Our indoor yard sale is a great opportunity to get a head start on spring cleaning or come shopping for some serious deals,” the PSA’s event page says. Vendors will also be selling products.
The PSA also continuously has free food available to the general public in need, such as bread, Sheetz items, milk and candy canes.
