REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council presented Sam Bundy with the Citizen of the Month award during the regularly scheduled July meeting.
Bundy has been a longtime resident of Reynoldsville, and is involved in many of the boards and committees dedicated to better the town.
“He’s done a lot for many years for this community, and it’s about time we recognize him,” said Bill Cebulskie, borough council president.
He is the pastor at the Reynoldsville Christian Missionary Alliance Church, an advisor to the BluePrint Committee, a member of the Reynoldsville Community Association, a member and advisor of the Veteran’s Memorial Park Committee, President of the Library Board, and Chairperson of the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival.
Bundy is also the director and editor of the Reynlow Community news, covering news in Reynoldsville and the surrounding area of Winslow Township. Bundy regularly attends council and township meetings, livestreaming the borough council meetings once the meetings were closed to the general public due to COVID-19.
Bundy served in the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1983, was the news director of WCED from 1980 to 1993, and was a teacher in the DuBois Area School District from 1993 to 2018, when he retired.