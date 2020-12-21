REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council presented the December Citizen of the Month Award to the late Dr. Sam Early.
Dr. Early unfortunately passed away on Dec. 11, after the council made the decision to award him the citizen of the month. Council President Bill Cebulskie presented the award to his wife of 50 years, Donna Early.
Dr. Early was a graduate of the last class of the Reynoldsville High School in 1965. He earned a bachelor’s of science degree from Penn State, and taught science at Grand River Academy in Austinburg, Ohio for three years while attending dentistry school. Following this, he returned to his hometown of Reynoldsville to serve the community for 38 years from 1976 to 2014.
“He will be greatly missed, and he was a great asset to the community and was always supportive of all the activities that happened in town, and he was just a good guy, speaking personally about him,” Cebulskie said. “He was the first father when I was 16 to scare the daylights out of me when I was dating his daughter, but I grew to really appreciate him and like him for the man he was.”
The council said Early will be missed, and the community would be there for his family. Donna Early thanked the council, saying that the family really appreciates it.
“I wish he was here to accept, but unfortunately… Our family really appreciates it, thanks all,” she said.