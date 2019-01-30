RIDGWAY — Theresa Sample will serve a maximum of 12 years in prison after entering a guilty plea for her involvement in the March 2017 overdose death of Kaitlyn Buerk.
Sample, 28, of Johnsonburg, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy — drug delivery resulting in death, a first degree felony, just as a jury trial was set to get under way in the case Tuesday morning.
She was sentenced to serve between 42 and 144 months, less 350 days served, in the case, according to court documents.
Charges were filed against Sample and Allison Miller, 30, of Byrnedale, in February 2018 for selling Buerk the fentanyl that caused her death at her parents’ residence in Wilcox.
Miller, who faced identical charges, entered into a plea agreement April 2, 2018, and was sentenced to serve between 4 and 10 years in prison.
The two were the first in Elk County to face charges of drug delivery resulting in death.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, Kaitlyn Buerk’s sister, Jessica, told police the two were at a friend’s apartment on March 29, 2017.
According to police, the friend, Angel Dawn Winslow. said the group had been in contact with Miller to obtain drugs. Miller said she had purchased 20 bags of heroin in Pittsburgh and agreed to sell Buerk five of them.
She had arranged to deliver them by placing them in the door of her vehicle, located at the time in the parking lot of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge. Text messages obtained in the investigation indicated Sample was to carry out the actual transaction while Miller was at work.
Sample faced additional felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and conspiracy — manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver; and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance. The other charges were not prosecuted as part of the plea agreement.
