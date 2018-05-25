DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Dave Monella announced this year’s paving list at Monday’s council meeting.
The list includes:
- T 387 Wayne Road from South Main Street to the Jefferson County line.
- T 390 East Maloney Road from Route 219 (Brady Street) to the railroad tracks.
- T 390 West Maloney Road from Route 219 (Brady Street) to Wasson Avenue intersection.
- T 341 Smithfield Street from Dixon Avenue to the Forest Avenue intersection.
- T 342 Wilson Avenue from Murtland Avenue to the West Maloney Road intersection.
The public works director, engineer and manager are requesting authorization to advertise for bids. Ads will be placed in the newspaper with the opening of bids set for June 14. They will be awarded June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.