DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved the final 2021 budget at their meeting on Monday.
Though the proposed budget does not propose any property tax or sewer and/or water rate increases, there is a proposed fire tax increase due to shortfalls from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
Currently, the fire tax is set at 2.5 mills. Second Class Township Code limits the township to a total tax rate of 3 mills for fire protection without voter approval.
An increase of 0.5 mills for a fire tax would cost a homeowner with the median household value of $149,100, and average assessed valuation of $18,183, approximately $9.10 per year year.
The 2021 budget includes the General Fund, Highway Equipment Fund, New Building Fund, Municipal Authority Fund, and Liquid Fuels Fund.
Projections for local receipts from local enabling taxes (local services, real estate transfer, and earned income) are about $10,000 above the fiscal year 2020 budget projections with recovery from COVID-19, said Arbaugh.
The township anticipates license and permitting, fines and intergovernmental revenue sources to remain relatively flat.
The budget for the General Fund includes a new roof and insulation on the maintenance garage, new infield mix and laser leveling at the baseball field, an increased allocation for economic development activities, and allocation for a township-wide newsletter.
Total expenses for the proposed 2021 General Fund budget are listed at $4,464,453.47. Expenses adopted in 2020 were listed at 4,486,422.21. Revenue projected for the proposed 2021 General Fund budget is listed at $4,478,115. Last year’s budgeted revenue was listed at $4,488,115.
The budget for the Municipal Authority Fund includes engineering and permitting for the Kiwanis Trail sewer pumping station, materials for the Kiwanis Trail Phase 2 sewer extension, engineering for Platt Road sewer extension, two main water meter replacements, stortz connection for fire hydrants, and a pick-up truck.
Revenue for the Municipal Authority Fund is projected to be $3,638,023 for 2021, while last year the township’s adopted budget listed revenue at $3,552,801. Total expenses proposed for 2021 are listed at 3,395,893.96, while last year the township’s adopted budget listed expenses at $3,663,597.45
The budget for the Highway Equipment Fund includes purchases of a new dump truck ($90,000) and light plant for nighttime construction projects ($10,000). Last year, the township budgeted $460,000 for a highway equipment purchase.
The budget for the New Building Fund does not include any expenditures. There is currently $110,000 in the New Building Fund.
On Monday, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said there are a few changes in the final budget compared to the preliminary budget.
“One is we did an increase on interest revenue by $2,000 just based upon our projected income from interest revenue this year,” said Arbaugh. “And really we’re locked into a specific interest rate on our accounts at Farmers Bank, so that was an increase of $2,000.”
Additionally, Arbaugh noted that the liquor license fees have been waived for 2021, which would normally generate $4,200 annually for the township.
“So we did increase that line item by $4,200 to make up for that loss of revenue from that,” said Arbaugh, noting that it did not require a readvertisement of the budget.