DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved a motor vehicle nuisance ordinance.
“This is just the new update to the motor vehicle ordinance which was advertised appropriately,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The supervisors had given approval to advertise the ordinance during their December 2019 meeting. At that time, Arbaugh said there have been some issues with the motor vehicle ordinance making it difficult to enforce.
One of the reasons is because the vehicle is required to be unable to be moved under its own power and have another violation from about 15 listed items.
The motor vehicle ordinance presented to the supervisors was one that was adopted by a number of other boroughs, said Arbaugh, noting that the boroughs’ association used the ordinance as a template.
“We tweaked it slightly to fit our needs a little bit,” said Arbaugh. “But one thing I really like about is if we do get a complaint about a nuisance vehicle, and we can call it a nuisance based upon its appearance if there’s high grass growing around it or sharp edges or glass broken, then we can give the individual 30 days to come into compliance with the ordinance. So it could be to fix it, to move it off the property, or to put it in a garage or an enclosure 6 foot high. So you could put an opaque fence up to block it from view.”
Zoning Officer Jim Keck said the changes will allow the property owner to come into compliance as compared to the township taking action. The ordinance will make it more usable for the township to enforce it and the property owner has an opportunity to come into compliance within 30 days.
It was noted that there could be a licensed vehicle properly inspected, but the township sees some hazardous areas on it and that would fall under the nuisance ordinance.
“It would be for a motor vehicle or motor vehicle accessories which create a hazard or threat or potential threat to health, safety and welfare of township residents,” said Arbaugh. “So things like high grass, sharp edges up on blocks, things like that, that could cause an issue.”