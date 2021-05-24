DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for April.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
April
- Craig and Rachel Caine — In-ground Pool With Fence, Hungry Hollow Road, DuBois — $40,000
- Bill Wallace — Upper and Lower Decks, Santo Domingo Court, DuBois — $11,100
- Cedar DuBois LLC — Interior Alterations, TJ Maxx, 120 Commons Drive, DuBois — $3,800
- Dean LeDonne — Upper Level Deck Without Steps, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $4,000
- Klark Land Co. — Awning Signs, 3456 Watson Highway, DuBois — $3,400
- Corbet Construction — Single Family Dwelling, Sec. 15, Lot 304, Carribean Road, DuBois — $250,000
- Margarita Tarazona Celis — Demolition of Fire Damaged Structure, Hastings Road, DuBois — $10,500
- Judi Bresnahan — Replace Roof and Structural Repairs, Bucco Reef Road, DuBois — Cost construction not provided
- Penn Central Door — Loading Dock with Fence and Paving, 3456 Watson Highway, DuBois — $94,000
- Kathy and Raymond Wyantt — Demolition of Manufactured Home, Hungry Hollow Road, DuBois — Cost not provided
- Edward Minaya — Deck Replacement, Pearl Lane, DuBois — $10,500