DuBOIS — Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for February and March.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
February
- DuBois Housing Authority – Replace Electrical Panels at Garden Grove Townhouses, Hanes Drive –$330,000
- Hobby Lobby – Replace Sprinkler System at 5820 Shaffer Road –$89,500
- Michael and Sue Anderson – Single Family Dwelling Sec14C, Lot 728 Treasure lake –$270,000
March
DuBois Area School District – 8-Classroom Addition and Interior Renovations – 300 Wasson Ave. –$13,400,000