DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for March.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
March
- Chad M. Rosselli – Replace Roofing and Siding, South Brady Street, DuBois –$20,000
- Virginia Aspergis and Patricia Rickard — Demolition of Dilapidated, Dangerous House, intersection of Thunderbird Road and Behringer Highway, DuBois — $3,650
- Rob and Sherry Martini — Single Family Dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $400,000
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association (TLPOA) — Demolition of Existing Comfort Center Building, 497 Dolphin Head Road, DuBois — $3,000
- TLPOA — Construction of Comfort Center #3, 497 Dolphin Head Road, DuBois — $172,000
- American Tower — Mount Transfer Switch and Necessary Conduit at Existing Cell Tower Site, 985 Juniata Street Ext., DuBois — $16,000
- Alarmagic Inc. — Signage, 1222 S. Brady St., DuBois — $1,590
- Lori Donahue — Replace Deck, Bay Road, DuBois — $13,000
- Sean L. Fox — Deck, San Spur Road, DuBois — $3,500
- TLPOA — New Communication Tower, 5998 Bay Road, DuBois — $6,000
- Walmart Real Estate Business Trust — Signage, 20 Industrial Drive, DuBois — $3,600
- CGCMT 2006-C4-5522 Shaffer Road LLC — Signage, CNB Bank, 1574 Bee Line Highway, DuBois — $7,975
- Jeff and Karen Straka — Single Family Dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $388,000
- Constance Linn — Install Fireplace, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $17,200
- Anthony Alvetro — Reconstruct 24-foot by 32-foot residential accessory structure (zoning permit), Jefferson Avenue, DuBois — $31,000.
- Bobby Bornheimer — Demolition of existing 8x10 shed/construct 10x16 shed (zoning permit), Baddog Road, Country Place, DuBois — $1,000
- Mary Schumacker — 20-foot by 25-foot Private Garage (zoning permit), South Brady Street, DuBois — $6,158
- John Shaffer — 30-foot by 100-foot Pole Building (zoning permit), Mapledale Road, DuBois — $7,000
- Barry Miller — 20-foot by 20-foot shed (zoning permit), Bay Berry Drive, DuBois — $28,000
- Ken Schaffer — 10-foot by 12-foot shed (zoning permit), Treasure Lake, DuBois — $2,400
- Steven and Donna Merrill — 10-foot by 16-foot shed (zoning permit), Seahorse Road, DuBois — cost not available