The approximate total property loss due to fires in Sandy Township for 2018 is listed at $650,000, according to the annual year-end report released by the fire department.
The total number of incidents were listed at 641 and total miles amounted to 8,921.
The following statistics were also provided regarding incident responses:
- Meetings, 31
- Mutual aid, 70
- Motor vehicle accidents, 91
- Chief’s calls, 20
- Structure fire, 29
- Medical assistances, 24
- Wires down, 13
- Control burns, 198
- Carbon monoxide alarms, 13
- Trees down, 14
- Traffic control, 16
- Fuel spills, 3
- Vehicle fires, 10
- Gas leaks, 10
- Outside fires, 4
- Land zones, 2
- Water rescues, 3
- Elevator rescues, 2
- Searches, 2
- Animal rescue, 1
- Extrication/entrapment, 1
- Flooded basements, 4
Fire Chief Bill Beers issued a partial report for January from Jan. 1-17.
The response calls included:
- Structure fire, 1
- Automatic alarm, 2
- Motor vehicle accidents, 2
- Vehicle fires, 0
- Poles and lines, trees down or fire, 3
- Outside fires, 0
- Mutual Aid, 6
- Controlled burns, 5
- Gas alarms/gas leaks/fuel spills, 2
- Public service, 5
Total calls included 26 and three meetings attended.
The total hours on calls was 14 hours and mileage for the month included 323 miles.
