DuBOIS — Sandy Township supervisors at last week's meeting named Salzmann Hughes PC the township's solicitors effective July 1.
The contract has no set length, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, noting the township can terminate as needed or desired.
The hourly rate for Salzmann Hughes, which has several offices throughout Pennsylvania, is $185.
"One thing to keep in mind is that we were previously paying special counsel for sewer/water issues and collective bargaining issues at a much higher rate," said Arbaugh. "Now, we won’t need to hire special counsel for these type of issues."
Salzmann was one of three firms submitting proposals to the township. The company represents more than 80 municipal entities and water/sewer authorities.
Salzmann's specialties include sewer/water, environmental compliance, blight abatement/demolition, collective bargaining, personnel issues, financing, planning/zoning, code enforcement and collections. The firm has 28 attorneys.
One of the highlights listed for Salzmann is that they were special counsel to the township for sewer/water and Treasure Lake issues.
The other two firms submitting proposals were Heather Bozovich of Clearfield and Maiello Brungo & Mailello of Pittsburgh.
The township formerly was represented by the Ferraro, Kruk and Ferraro firm of Brockway.