The new year brings little change to the Board of the Sandy Township Supervisors.
Jim Jeffers was re-elected supervisors chairman and Dave Sylvis was retained as vice chairman at Monday’s reorganization meeting. The other supervisors are Andy Shenkle, Mark Sullivan and Kevin Salandra.
Other appointments included Barbara Miller as secretary-treasurer, Shelly Reasinger as assistant secretary-treasurer, Bob Wilson as Vacancy Board member, Perry Bowser as township engineer and the Ferraro, Kruk and Ferraro firm of Brockway as township solicitor.
Depositories for township funds – local banks and the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust – were also retained.
Jeffers will be the voting delegate to the state convention.
All of the above appointments were accomplished in one motion made by Sullivan and seconded by Sylvis. Salandra opposed the motion and voted no.
“I’d like to thank most of the supervisors here for placing their confidence in me, and I don’t know if that’s good or bad. As chairman, it depends on which day of the week and when you want to catch me, I can give you both sides of it. I thank you for your vote of confidence in me,” said Jeffers.
Regular meetings will continue to be held on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Work sessions will be scheduled as needed.
Swift Kennedy Insurance was retained as township insurer.
The treasurer’s bond will remain at $500,000.
Keystone Collections will be paid a commission of 1.7 percent on earned income and local services taxes.
Elected township tax collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush will be paid 2 percent commission on collections.
Township holidays include New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas. The township office will be closed the day after Thanksgiving with employees using a personal day.
Barbara Miller will continue as the township’s representative to the county’s Act 32 Tax Collection Committee.
Resolutions dealing with wages and benefits and destruction of specified records were approved.
Authorization was given to township employees to attend various workshops, seminars, etc., with prior approval of the manager or board of supervisors provided sufficient funds are budget for this purpose.
The business mileage rate for 2019 is set by the IRS at 58 cents per mile.
The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, in the township building on Chestnut Street.
