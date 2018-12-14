DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved the 2019 preliminary municipal authority and state fund budgets at their meeting earlier this month.
The proposed municipal authority spending plan anticipates $3,689,600 in total combined income. This year’s total combined income was $3,849,250.
Sewer system income is listed at $2,828,600 for 2019. This year was listed at $2,988,750. Water system income is listed at $861,000 for 2019 while it was $860,500 for this year.
Total expenses proposed for 2019 are listed at $3,558,963. This year’s expenses were listed at $3,631,580.75.
Total sewer expenses are listed at $2,680,894 for 2019. They were listed at $2,78,335.75 this year. Total water expenses for 2019 are listed at $875,569. Total water expenses for this year were listed at $849,245.
Regarding the state liquid fuels fund proposed 2019 budget, revenues are listed at $1,835,441. Revenues for 2018 were listed at $2,606,900.
Proposed expenditures for 2019 are listed at $1,321,982. For 2018, expenditures were listed at $1,966,100.
The budget has been advertised and is open for public inspection at the township municipal building. The township will hold a special meeting to approve the final budget at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the township building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
