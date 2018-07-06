DuBOIS — A sewage exemption request for a new business in Sandy Township was approved by the supervisors at Monday’s meeting.
The request was approved for O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., which is proposing the development of a 0.886 acre parcel for an O’Reilly Auto Parts retail store to be located at 1011 E. DuBois Ave.
The Sandy Township Planning Commission recently approved the land development plan from Bohler Engineering on behalf of O’Reilly Automative Stores Inc.
The building is expected to be 70 feet by 100 feet and the township’s off street loading and parking requirements have been met. There are 28 spaces required and 33 spaces proposed.
Keystone Opportunity Zones
Sandy Township Manager Dave Monella told the supervisors that the township received a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development qualifying two Keystone Opportunity Zones for Sandy Township.
“We do not have a lot of information on it. We are actually researching right now to see exactly where these opportunity zones are. More information to follow, if we can say that,” Monella said.
KOZs eliminate specific state and local taxes within specific underdeveloped and underutilized areas, according to the DCED website.
Cabinet in Your Community
Monella said the township received information about the upcoming Cabinet in Your Community event to be held at University Park on July 19.
“It is happening in your community, government that works and there are special guest panelists from the Governor’s office,” Monella said. “Anybody that would be interested in that, you can catch up to us and we will put a list together.”
PennDOT Turnback Program
“We are still in negotiations with PennDOT (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation) on the potential turnback roads to the township,” Monella said. “Right now, I have (Engineer) Perry (Bowser) and (Public Works Director) Matt (Cook) reviewing the roads ... and we will be in contact with PennDOT within the next week or so to discuss this further. I am going to try to set up something up with them late next week, to have a conversation on this.”
CDBG Application
Monella said he was to meet with a representative of the EADS Group engineering firm on Tuesday with regard to the 2018 Community Development Block Grant application.
“The state hasn’t released the amounts yet to anyone but per the EADS Group, Tracy Frampton from EADS, she is bascially saying that it is not too soon to get together and start looking at some of that.
Act 13
Monday, Monella said the township received its Act 13 allocation, $33,180.87, from the state. The Marcellus Legacy Fund was created by Act 13 of 2012 to provide for the distribution of unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies, according to the DCED website.
