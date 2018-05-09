DuBOIS — A zoning ordinance change was approved by the Sandy Township Supervisors Monday following a public hearing held earlier that evening.
The amendment consists of a change to a section of the ordinance which addresses access to lots, said Zoning Officer Jim Keck.
“We were looking to eliminate the requirement that had to have at least a 50-foot right of way as part of the access to the street, and we replaced it with other language,” Keck said. “The language that we used was in our previous ordinance, again, which emphasizes not having 50-foot right of way.”
According to Keck, the ordinance states, “access to lots, note the line shown, hereafter be erected or altered unless there is direct access to it or through an open space on the same lot. Such open space shall be at least 12-foot wide and shall extend from the dwelling to the public street or highway or to a private street or highway, having a car weight so constructed to maintain the vehicles of all kinds may readily pass over it at all seasons for the year. For the purpose of this section, an alley should not constitute a public street or highway.”
The township has removed the 50-foot requirement.
During the hearing, Solicitor Greg Kruk asked if the ordinance requiring the 50-foot requirement created some difficulties.
“That is correct,” Keck said.
“And it was thought best by staff and manager to go back to the original language which doesn’t require access to a 50 foot public or private street because there aren’t too many public or private streets?” Kruk said.
Keck said that was correct, also.
No public comments were heard during the hearing.
Advertisements prepared
Engineer Perry Bowser said he has prepared advertisements and documents for the purchase of storm drain pipe and stone and aggregate for township roads and he intends to have those advertised this week or next week.
“They’re due the 14th,” Bowser said. “Also, I’ve started working on getting quotes for the pavement markings, line painting and pavement markings at intersections. I believe we’ll be able to do that by quotes, but once I get finalized the number of markings and the approximate costs, I’ll just get quotes and then it should be ready, all set up for the June 4th meeting.”
Bowser said he also reviewed items with Public Works Director Matt Cook regarding the paving program.
“I’d like to get that out to bid,” Bowser said. “Hopefully by June, early, the first or second meeting of June that should be ready.”
