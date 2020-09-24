DuBOIS — Sandy Township is planning its first ever Trunk-or-Treat event to be held Thursday, Oct. 29.
The Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Planner/Zoning Code Enforcement Officer Jenna Gorney said at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
“Some details on the event are yet to be set, as far as where we are solidifying the location it may change, but as of now it will be held at the (Sandy Township) Recreation Park,” said Gorney.
There was some discussion about potentially having the event at the DuBois Mall, but that is not definite. It is currently set for the recreational park, which is located at 100 Oklahoma Cemetery Road.
Gorney said there are approximately 35 trunkers planning to distribute treats to children, as well as a couple of food trucks.
“We already have some significant sponsorship for the event already and those are solidified today so we are looking to push out advertisements and distribution of our posters and flyers starting tomorrow (Tuesday) after a meeting we have at 2 o’clock,” said Gorney. “So keep your eyes on the (township) Facebook page. We will keep you posted on when and where it is exactly.”
Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township will have a COVID-19 safety in effect.
“We just talked to the Soccer Association to secure their property if needed for social distancing,” said Arbaugh.
“We are going to have some guided directional lanes so we can walk through, so not everyone is kind of clumping together,” said Gorney. “As well, we have ordered some additional bathroom stations and hand washing stations throughout the event, and of course, we are going to have a nice large open space for everyone to spread out a little bit after talking to the Soccer Association.”
Gorney said township officials are looking forward to the event.
Supervisor Bill Beers, who is also the township fire chief, said the fire department will also be participating in the event.
Trick-or-treat scheduled
Arbaugh said he talked to DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and Treasure Lake Manager Ed Clark about trick-or-treating hours for Halloween.
The city and the township will both hold trick-or-treating hours from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Arbaugh noted that Sunny 106 will be holding their parade at 5 p.m. that day, with the line-up to begin near Shankel’s Pharmacy in downtown DuBois.
Treasure Lake will hold trick-or-treating hours from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.