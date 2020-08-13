DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Police Department has made an arrest regarding the July 29 robbery of Snappy’s Convenience Store on the Bee Line Highway in DuBois.
On Monday, Jimmy Lee Gibbs, 22, Treasure Lake Road, Treasure Lake, was charged with robbery and making terroristic threats, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and theft, according to police.
Gibbs was arraigned by District Judge Jerome Nevling of Kylertown and is housed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 21 at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to a robbery in progress at Snappy’s on July 29. Clearfield County Control told the police that the man, wearing all black with a black bandana around his face, fled the area on foot in an unknown direction. Officers arrived in the area three minutes after receiving the call and searched the area, along with the DuBois City Police and state police in DuBois. The suspect was not found on the day of the robbery.
An officer spoke with the front desk clerk who stated that the man entered the store dressed in all black and walked to the register with a lemon lime Gatorade, the affidavit said. The man placed the Gatorade on the counter and slid the clerk a piece of paper. The clerk opened the note which stated, according to the affidavit, “Empty the register or I’m blow ya face off no die pack either.”
The affidavit stated that the clerk proceeded to empty the register and handed the man the cash from the drawer. The clerk also emptied the other two registers and gave the man the money. The clerk stated that he didn’t know if the man had a gun, but he never showed it if he did. The clerk said that he asked the man if he wanted the checks and the man said no. The clerk stated that the man had a deep voice, but he never said anything else besides “no.” The clerk also stated that the store manager was on his way from Clearfield so officers could see the video. The clerk also said that the man had light blue eyes but did not remember any other facial distinctions.
On Aug. 9, the police were conducting surveillance on a “person of interest” who was seen by police getting into a vehicle in the Snappy’s parking lot with a South Carolina registration plate, according to charging documents. The man then left the parking lot, heading north on State Route 255. Officers initiated a traffic stop as he was turning into the entrance of Treasure Lake.
The driver, identified as Gibbs, was taken into custody without incident, police said. It was determined Gibbs had multiple outstanding warrants against him.