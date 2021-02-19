The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Feb. 12
A 34-year-old Brockway man reported he parked his tractor trailer at the Pilot Travel Center and when he returned someone had damaged it.
A 59-year-old Falls Creek man pulled from Midway Drive on to Commons Drive into the path of a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Falls Creek woman, causing the two to collide. No injuries reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
A Kiwanis Trail resident reported that while her son was home alone, an unknown male walked into their home. The man announced he was looking for someone that was later to be determined the previous resident. The individual left the house and pulled away in a white Jeep. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
While traveling on Behringer Highway in the area of the Thunderbird, a 50-year-old Punxsutawney man was unable to stop his vehicle in time when the vehicle in front of him stopped to avoid hitting a rabbit in the road. The 47-year-old Anita woman driving the vehicle was uninjured but her passenger was transported to Penn Highlands for evaluation and treatment.
A vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Treasure Lake man pulled from the road beside Bee Line Highway’s Wendys into the path of a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Montoursville man. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and no injuries reported.
Feb. 13
A 54-year-old man reported that someone stole an oxygen tank from his vehicle.
Officers responded to a report of two males fighting outside the Falls Creek Sheetz. Upon arrival officers located the men and a woman sitting in their vehicle. All parties confirmed it was an argument of over taking the one male home to Michigan. Officers handled the situation without incident.