The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Dec. 25
- Officers responded to a Hetrick Road residence for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers found a 55-year-old man in the driveway. He told officers he was outside because his 56-year-old wife had been acting like he was hitting her and threatening to call police. Officers spoke to the woman who confirmed the man’s story. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- There was a false alarm at Fed Ex.
Dec. 26
- Officers were called to a Treasure Lake residence for a domestic disturbance, that was reported to be physical. Upon arrival officers located the 55-year-old man and his 52-year-old paramour. Both agreed there was an argument that culminated with a shove, but nothing more physical. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- Walmart employees reported receiving two counterfeit $5 bills.
- There was a false alarm at CNB.
Dec. 27
A vehicle driven by an 18-year-old DuBois man pulled from Watson Highway onto State Route 219 into the path of a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old DuBois man, causing the two to collide. Three parties were transported to Penn Highlands via EMS and both vehicles were towed from the scene.