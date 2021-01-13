The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Jan. 8
A 56-year-old DuBois woman reported receiving harassing texts from her granddaughter’s mother over custody issues.
Jan. 9
A 40-year-old East Maloney Road man reported his 50-year-old brother punched him after a verbal argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old DuBois woman was traveling on East DuBois Avenue and when she approached Commons Drive, a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Punxsutawney woman pulled out of Commons Drive. The two collided. No injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
A 35-year-old Treasure Lake man reported his mother grabbed him after he spilled a beverage. Officers handled the situation without incident.
False alarm at a Wilson Avenue residence.
Jan. 10
A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Dubois man failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old DuBois woman that was stopped in traffic on Shaffer Road. No injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Employees of Monroe Muffler reported a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot. Upon arrival officer found a 53-year-old Minnesota man asleep in the vehicle. The man said his car broke down and he had it towed there for repairs.