The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Dec. 6
A 21-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported that she had been involved in a Facebook relationship with a man who did not use his real name on Facebook, and the relationship turned bad and he was now harassing her via social media.
A 56-year-old Carson Avenue man reported his house is for sale, and upon returning home, the main door from the garage was locked, and it appeared someone attempted to tamper with the lock box on the home. There did not appear to be any forced entry, and it was determined the door may have been locked when the house was last shown.
Employees of the Show Depot in the DuBois Mall reported a retail theft to security. The security guard followed the suspect couple to the entrance of the mall and attempted to stop them, but they would not comply. He then followed them to their vehicle, and while getting their license plate number, the vehicle backed up and hit the guard, then fled the scene. The security guard reported minor injuries and charges are pending.
Dec. 7
A 50-year-old Dixon Avenue woman reported getting into a verbal altercation with a known woman, due to her coming into her apartment to do laundry. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Walmart employees reported there was a man in the store who appeared to be under the influence. The man left the scene prior to police arrival.
There was a false alarm at NAPA.
Dec. 8
A Wayne Road woman reported that when her grandson went into her living room there was an unknown scruffy looking man there. The grandson told the man to get out and he responded that he was in the wrong house and left.
There was a False alarm at the VA Clinic.
A St. Marys woman’s vehicle was moderately damaged after hitting a deer while traveling on Bee Line Highway.