The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Jan. 15
A 39-year-old female reported that her vehicle was damaged possibly while it was parked at Walmart the day before.
Jan. 16
A 39-year-old Georgia man reported that his tractor trailer was hit and damaged while in the Pilot parking lot. He stated when he confronted the other driver, he denied hitting him and left the scene.
Treasure Lake Security turned in a wallet that had been found on Treasure Lake property.
False alarm at CNB Bank.
Jan. 17
A vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Brockway woman hit and caused minor damage to a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Falls Creek woman when she pulled out of a parking space at the Falls Creek Sheetz. No injuries reported.
A 21-year-old Brockway woman attempted to stop at the intersection of Wayne Road and South Main Street but due to icy road conditions, her vehicle slid through the intersection and hit a pole knocking it onto the road. No injuries reported, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.