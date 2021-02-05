The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Jan. 31
- Officers were called to the Clarion Inn for unwanted individuals. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- False alarm at JC Penney
- A woman reported an erratic driver in while driving on Bee Line Highway on Shaffer Road the day before.
- A 47-year-old Treasure Lake man reported being harassed by his 72-year-old mother. The two live together and got into a verbal argument over pictures in his room. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- False alarm at Miller Brothers Furniture
- Officers were called to a Treasure Lake residence for a report of a 47-year-old man ripping the TV out of the wall. His 72-year-old mother reported he broke the TV in his room so he quickly came into the living room and attempted to take that TV. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A 19-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Caribbean Road in Treasure Lake while going down a hill, causing it to slide off the road, into a ditch. Some property damage occurred, the vehicle was towed from the scene, and no injuries reported.
- A 24-year-old Treasure Lake man reported an injured bald eagle laying in his back yard, not moving. Upon arrival officers found to be a fallen branch with snow on it.
- False alarm at Miller Brothers Furniture
Feb. 1
- A man was pulling out of the Falls Creek Sheetz parking lot and misjudged the road, causing his vehicle to get stuck in a drainage ditch. The vehicle was towed out and driven from the scene. No injuries reported.
- A 32-year-old South Brady Street woman reported that the other tenants in her building removed her property from a shared storage space.
- Employees of the Holiday Inn Express reported there was a couple fighting in the elevator. Officers handled the situation without incident.