The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Jan. 25
- A 42-year-old South Brady Street woman reported her neighbor was playing his guitar causing a disturbance.
- A 52-year-old Treasure Lake woman called police after she and her 45-year-old husband got into a verbal argument. The husband agreed to stay somewhere else for the evening.
- A vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Reynoldsville man turned in front of a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old DuBois man causing the two to collide. No injuries reported.
Jan. 26
- False alarm at JC Penney
- A 84-year-old Treasure Lake woman reported an unknown man called her requesting her social security number to start an investigation into her social security account. She recognized the call as a scam and refused to give the information and hung up on the man.
- A Brookville woman reported an unknown person picked up her medication without her permission from Rite Aid. Investigation continues.
- A Wilson Avenue resident reported that when she downloaded an update to her computer, she was redirected to what she thought was an Apple webpage saying she had several viruses on her computer and she needed to pay for a protection plan. She paid for the plan and nothing happened so she called Apple Support and they informed her it was a scam. Apple Support was able to block the scammer and the woman was not out any money.
A 54-year-old Hetrick Road man reported needing to go to the hospital and talk to someone. When officers arrived at the residence it was determined the man and his 56-year-old wife had been fighting. While speaking to both parties, officers were able to see large quantities of drugs and paraphernalia in the residence. Charges pending.