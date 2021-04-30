The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department.
April 25
- A 50-year-old Hepburn Road man reported the 58-year-old man who lives above his garage punched him in the face. Officers spoke to both parties and found they had gotten into an argument over keys to a vehicle. Charges are pending.
- A 52-year-old Olanta woman reported when she got home from shopping at the DuBois Mall, she found damage to both the front and rear of her vehicle.
- A 20-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Kiwanis Trail when he hit loose gravel on the side of the road, causing the vehicle to travel into a wooded area, and come to rest on its drivers side. Neither the driver or his passenger were injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
April 26
- Employees of the Blinker light Sheetz reported that a man got angry while playing a lottery machine and hit the screen, causing it to shatter. An investigation continues.
- A vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Treasure Lake man and another vehicle were involved in an accident at the Treasure Lake front gate. Minor injuries and damage were reported.
- A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old DuBois woman was stopped in traffic on state Route 255 when a vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old Woodland woman, was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her. Minor damage and no injuries were reported.
- A 52-year-old Penfield woman reported that when she got home from work, her 34-year-old daughter asked for a ride to New Castle. When the woman told her daughter no, the daughter started taunting her, and the woman eventually pushed her away. This turned into a physical altercation between the two women. Both have been charged.
- Walmart employees reported a woman who appeared to be sleeping in a motorized cart, and they were having a difficult time waking her up. Officers located the woman, who appeared confused and did not know how long she had been there. The woman was evaluated by EMS and refused treatment.