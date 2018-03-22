DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Police Department has been busy preparing the treasurer’s report to submit in April with reference to unclaimed property, according to police Chief Don Routch.
At Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, the police chief said he also attended the Clearfield County Chiefs’ meeting to discuss issues that the county is having with regard to a new Live Scan and CPIN mugshot booking system.
“They’re looking for assistance on help setting that up and training their officers so we’ll be taking part in that,” Routch said.
Routch said he also attended another meeting of the Overdose Task Force in Clearfield and Jefferson counties and there will be another one next month.
He said he has ordered a new police car that will be picked up this week.
“I hope we get that on the road come May,” Routch said.
Wednesday, Routch told the Courier Express that it’s an all-wheel 2018 Dodge Charger that the department would like to test out to see if it can be a year-round vehicle.
Currently, the police officers drive a rear-wheel Charger in the summer and Tahoe’s in the winter.
