The following are police reports provided by the Sandy Township Police Department:
June 20
- Members of the Sandy Club asked police to check the welfare of a member they had not seen for several days. Officers located the man and handled the situation without incident.
- A Wilson Avenue resident reported that she had been contacted by a person claiming to be a representative of Amazon and said she had some kind of overpayment on her account. She hung up on them and they kept calling back. Officers told her to not give out any personal information over the phone.
- A South Brady Street resident reported her mailbox was damaged overnight. Her son heard a commotion outside in the middle of the night but did not know who was there.
- Officers were called to the Commons parking lot for a report of a man impeding traffic and attempting to punch vehicles as they drove by. Officers located the man and his companion. The man appeared to be in an altered mental state. His friend was not impaired and took responsibility for the man and took him home without issue.
- Employees of Lowes reported a man had been in the store for several hours and was acting strangely. Upon arrival officers located the man who admitted to taking too much of his medication prior to coming to the store. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- An Ohio man reported a minor motor vehicle crash at Snappy’s. He had exchanged information with the other driver and wanted to report it to police.
- Officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on South Brady Street in the area of Kwik Fill. The 52-year-old DuBois man lost control of his vehicle and hit an embankment. The man was transported by EMS to Penn Highlands for treatment of injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Alcohol was a suspected factor in the accident.
June 21
- Employees of Mackies Auto Sales reported someone had egged the front row of vehicles on their lot.
- Officers received a request to check the welfare of a 26-year-old man who was reportedly hurting himself in his apartment on South Brady Street. Upon speaking with the man it was determined there was not a problem and there was no evidence of him hurting himself. Officers handled the situation without incident.