Sandy Township
Sept. 28
- Employees of Bath and Body Works reported receiving harassing-in-nature phone calls from an unknown man from a Michigan phone number.
- Officers responded to Platt Road for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Upon arrival, the 21-year-old driver reported he swerved to miss a deer. The vehicle was pulled from the pond by another private vehicle. No injuries were reported.
- Officers responded to a domestic dispute between a 42-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter. The dispute was verbal in nature, and officers handled the situation without incident.
Sept. 29
- A resident reported that a woman walking on Kilmer Road pulling a suitcase, and was dressed inappropriately for the weather. Officers located the woman and gave her a courtesy transport.
- An 18-year-old Brockway man lost control of his vehicle due to driving too fast rounding a curve on South Main Street. He reports he over-corrected, causing the vehicle to spin on the wet road, crossing the oncoming lane of travel, then climbed an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its roof. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.