The following are recent reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Jan. 4
Walmart employees witnessed a 24-year-old DuBois woman pick up a purse that was for sale then carry it around the store filling it with other products. She then attempted to leave the store without paying for it, when stopped by employees. Charges have been filed.
Officers received several reports of vehicles in the Oklahoma area of Sandy Township being entered overnight. The vehicles were rummaged through and change and cash were taken. Investigation continues.
False alarm at Joann Craft.
Officers received a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Officers located the 66-year-old Grassflat man who said he had a doctors appointment in the morning and was just sleeping there until then.
Employees of Dunkin Donuts reported the mother of a former employee attempted to order food in the drive-thru and became belligerent when she was told to leave.
Officers responded to a Denton Avenue residence for a report of a woman yelling and carrying on, which had been going on for several days. Officers handled the situation without incident.
False alarm on Larsen Drive.
Jan. 5
A woman returned to her friend’s vehicle after going into the Sheetz on Blinker Parkway to find her friend unconscious in the driver’s seat. Police and EMS arrived and treated the 37-year-old man for a drug overdose. Both parties were released.
A woman reported her daughter lost her wallet at the DuBois Mall.