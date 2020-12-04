The following are reports from the Sandy Township Police Department:
Nov. 28
Neighbors reported a 35-year-old Denton Avenue woman causing a disturbance inside her home. Officers handled the situation without incident.
There was a false alarm at Tri County Church.
A hunter reported he was unable to find his way out of the woods in the vicinity of Treasure Lake. Officers had the man call dispatch in order for them to track his phone and guide him out. The man found his way to his way out of the woods, where he was met by officers who verified he was alright.
A Bella Vista Lane man reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside his home, with out-of-state plates. Officers were able to determine the vehicle belonged to a neighbor.
Nov. 29
A Smithfield Street man reported his dog missing.
Nov. 30
There was a false alarm at ABCS.
A 76-year-old man reported that he received solicitation from the National Police Association out of Texas through the mail claiming to benefit local police. The letter was determined to be a scam.
A 33-year-old Shaffer Road man called police when he and his 37-year-old partner got into an argument. Officers were able to handle the situation without incident.
A 48-year-old Brockway man reported that he was being harassed by 35-year-old Hanes Drive woman who had a dish of his that he is trying to get back.
Dec. 1
Staples and Big Lots both reported receiving counterfeit $100 bills.
A 51-year-old DuBois woman was making a U-turn on South Brady Street when a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old DuBois woman was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision. No injuries were reported.
Officers responded to several accidents that occurred due to weather conditions.