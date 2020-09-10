The following are Sandy Township Police reports Sept. 4-7:
Sept. 4
- A Treasure Lake resident requested officers check the welfare of his elderly neighbor because there were several people gathered in his front yard. Upon speaking with the group, it was found that they were church members recording a segment for their church service. The situation was handled without incident.
- Officers received a report of a dog in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Fusion Buffet. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.
Sept. 5
- A 54-year-old Turkey Farm Road resident called to report church members were playing instruments. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A 45-year-old Clearfield man reported while he was visiting a business in Sandy Township, someone hit and caused damage to his vehicle.
- Treasure Lake Security reported receiving complaints about a resident in Cayman Landing shooting a gun into the ground multiple times. Officers were unable to locate the responsible party.
Sept. 6
- A 20-year-old Hanes Drive woman reported a known man was harassing her. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- Walmart employees reported that a man became angry and caused a scene when employees asked him to leave because he was selling CDs in the store. The man left the area prior to officers’ arrival.
- Officers were called to a Wasson Avenue residence for a woman yelling and screaming on the back deck of a home. Upon arrival officers located the woman who reported she was just venting and felt better. The situation was handled without incident.
Sept. 7
- Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the Walmart parking lot. Upon arrival, officers located a group of young people who reported they were just messing around wrestling.
- Officers received a report of two men threatening two women in the Snappy’s parking lot. Officers handled the situation without incident.