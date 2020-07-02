Sandy Twp. Police
June 28
- There was a false alarm at JC Penney.
- Treasure Lake Security reported that someone overturned a lifeguard stand at Bimini Beach.
- There was a false alarm at Staples.
- A Home Camp Road resident reported that residents of a nearby apartment were parking on their property. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- An 18-year-old man reported finding several strange items in the woods near the ball field along Maloney Road. The items included bottles with strange notes and other things.
June 29
- A 35-year-old Falls Creek woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her at her place of employment regarding issues he was having with his most recent ex-girlfriend.
- Officers received a report of six tires being taken off a 1-ton truck on Larkeytown Road. The tires are valued at $2,000.
A wallet was found on Wayne Road.