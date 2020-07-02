Sandy Twp. Police

June 28

  • There was a false alarm at JC Penney.
  • Treasure Lake Security reported that someone overturned a lifeguard stand at Bimini Beach.
  • There was a false alarm at Staples.
  • A Home Camp Road resident reported that residents of a nearby apartment were parking on their property. Officers handled the situation without incident.
  • An 18-year-old man reported finding several strange items in the woods near the ball field along Maloney Road. The items included bottles with strange notes and other things.

June 29

  • A 35-year-old Falls Creek woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her at her place of employment regarding issues he was having with his most recent ex-girlfriend.
  • Officers received a report of six tires being taken off a 1-ton truck on Larkeytown Road. The tires are valued at $2,000.

A wallet was found on Wayne Road.

