Aug. 15, 2020
- A Treasure Like resident reported being told by a neighbor that there was a suspicious looking man who had been seen going into the woods behind their home. She also reported she had left and envelope for a vendor on her garage door, and shortly after the envelope was found, it was torn open inside the garage.
- Officers received a report of a possible break in on Juniata Street Extension. A resident reported seeing two teenagers attempting to break into the neighbor’s garage. Upon arrival, officers were informed by the home owner that one of the teens was his nephew and everything was okay.
Aug. 16, 2020
- Officers responded to a Treasure Lake residence for a report of a domestic disturbance. A 57-year-old man said his 21-year-old son was out of control and possibly under the influence of something. The two had gotten into an argument and the 21-year-old damaged the residence. Upon arrival, the son was sitting in his vehicle and his parents were on the porch. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- A 47-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that his 29-year-old son and his wife got into an argument after his wife stepped on one of the 29-year-old’s children’s toys. Officers handled the situation without incident.
- Officers received a report of a man staggering around the Subway parking lot at the Dubois Mall. Upon arrival, officers located the man sitting in his vehicle. The man appeared under the influence. When officers performed a PBT, the man was clearly above the legal limit. The man was taken into custody and charges were filed.
Aug. 17, 2020
- Officers received a report of a man riding a bicycle with a cart attached and a small child with a helmet in the cart. The caller reported the man appeared agitated. He was gone from the area prior to officer’s arrival.
- A 78-year-old Reynoldsville man stopped at the stop sign at Midway Drive and Commons Drive, then proceeded to cross the road without clearance and hit a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Treasure Lake woman. No injuries reported and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
- A 59-year-old DuBois woman reported a 44-year-old neighbor would not give her car back. Officers spoke to the man who explained he was fixing the car for free and had it up on a jack, and the woman began yelling at him, and tried to drive the vehicle off the jack. Officers handled the situation without incident.