DuBOIS — A Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board hearing on Sandy Township's noise ordinance has been scheduled, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at this week's supervisors' meeting.
The hearing will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the township building.
At the Sept. 21 meeting, the supervisors adopted a noise ordinance resolution.
In 2019, the township was granted the ability to use the noise ordinance to substitute the PLCB's enforcement on the township’s liquor establishments.
To extend the noise ordinance, the township sent another petition to the PLCB and scheduled the public hearing, said Arbaugh.
Previously, the PLCB gave the township a one-year trial period to see how the process went. Hopefully after the public hearing, the PLCB will allow the township to use the noise ordinance for another five years, said Arbaugh.
Qualified Opportunity Zones
Arbaugh said that he participated in a roundtable discussion on Qualified Opportunity Zones in the north central region. It involves putting together a prospectus for the area, including Sandy Township.
"All of Sandy Township is in that Qualified Opportunity Zone area," said Arbaugh. He noted that township Planner/Zoning Code Enforcement Officer Jenna Gorney is "working really hard on trying to figure out what federal grants we get priority for and working through that process, hopefully to move some sewer projects that we really want to move forward to get those going."
Industrial Drive access road project
Township Engineer Perry Bowser provided an update on the Industrial Drive access road project.
"The last information I had on the Industrial Drive road is that the geo-technical study work has been approved by PennDOT," said Bowser. "So the consultants are authorized to proceed with design of the roadway, as far as the technical design of the road structure. That's the information that I have so far."
Police Pension Program
Arbaugh said that the township closed the Police Pension Program requests for proposals and received five.
"We're currently reviewing those," said Arbaugh. "And those were sent out to our pension committee here today (Monday) with a breakdown of what that looked like. We're hoping to schedule a meeting late this week or early next week to sit down, discuss bringing them in for interviews to start interviewing the firms. So we're hoping to move that along."