DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors unanimously approved dissolving the new building subcommittee at Monday’s regular meeting.
Prior to the vote, the supervisors discussed whether exploring a regional government center with the City of DuBois is possible. At the Oct. 21 meeting, supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers asked whether township and/or city taxpayers’ money can be spent to construct a new buildng in another municipality.
“The (city) manager contacted our solicitor and it’s his written opinion that neither municipality can construct a building outside the municipality’s boundary,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan, chairman of the township’s new building committee.
Sullivan said the building committee met on Oct. 28.
“The point of the meeting was the consensus of the members to recommend at the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors to approve a 1 mill property tax increase in the 2020 budget,” said Sullivan. “Not that we’re looking to start the new building in 2020, but we want to start site development, which would be demolition of the existing building and dirt work.”
Jeffers asked if the city was contacted after the last meeting to see if they could supply the township in writing their own proposal.
“We did not have anything in writing from the city. So I think that’s why we asked our solicitor to weigh in on it,” said Sullivan.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra, also a new building committee member, said he had an informal conversation with them and they agreed regarding the law.
Regarding including the 1 mill property tax increase for the purpose of a new building, Jeffers said the committee was instructed to look at the current building to see if repairs would be possible.
“To go out and hire an engineer to do that type of work, no, we did not go that far,” said Sullivan. “To make this building handicapped accessible, with current ADAs (Americans With Disability Act) and just the overall deficiencies of the heating HVAC systems, it’s cost prohibitive, in my opinion.”
“And that was probably one of the bigger proponents of looking at that and after talking to (township Manager) Shawn (Arbaugh) and the police chief, I think even if we did do more fixes than I thought needed to be done, and then we still end up with a building that isn’t really as workable as we’d like for a lot of things. We would really still be hurting ourselves for the future by trying to do those repairs.”
With all of the needs discussed, including parking, the committee did not think it’s feasible to invest a lot of money into repairing the current building, said Sullivan and Salandra.
Sullivan also recommended that the township should dissolve the committee and reappoint in January.
“Right now there are two supervisors on it, along with two supervisors-elect, and we cannot do that. We’d have to advertise that meeting, if we’re going to have a quorum of supervisors present,” said Sullivan.
“Seems like the committee has met several of the challenges that was presented to them when the committee was originated, a few months ago,” said Jeffers. “And it sounds like the work has pretty much been completed at this point.”