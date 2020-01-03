DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved advertising a motor vehicle nuisance ordinance.
Prior to approving the ordinance at last month’s meeting, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said there have been some issues with the motor vehicle ordinance where it’s been very difficult to enforce.
One of the reasons that it’s difficult to enforce is because the vehicle is unable to be moved under its own power and have another violation of about 15 listed items.
“The difficulty comes in proving if something can move or not,” said Arbaugh.
The motor vehicle ordinance presented to the supervisors was one that was adopted by a lot of boroughs, said Arbaugh, noting that the boroughs’ association used the ordinance as a template.
“We tweaked it slightly to fit our needs a little bit,” said Arbaugh. “But one thing I really like about is if we do get a complaint about a nuisance vehicle, and we can call it a nuisance based upon it’s appearance if there’s high grass growing around it or sharp edges or glass broken, then we can give the individual 30 days to come into compliance with the ordinance. So it could be to fix it, to move it off the property, or to put it in a garage or an enclosure 6 foot high. So you could put an opaque fence up to block it from view.”
Zoning Officer Jim Keck said the changes will allow the property owner to come into compliance as compared to the township going after it. The ordinance will make it more usable for the township to enforce it and the property owner has an opportunity to come into compliance within 30 days.
It was noted that there could be a licensed vehicle properly inspected, but the township sees some hazardous areas on it and that would fall under the nuisance ordinance.
“It would be for a motor vehicle or motor vehicle accessories which create a hazard or threat or potential threat to health, safety and welfare of township residents,” said Arbaugh. “So things like high grass, sharp edges up on blocks, things like that, that could cause an issue.”
“I talked to Shawn a little bit, but you know we have a lot of people in this area with demo cars and race cars and as long as they’re kept in a neat and orderly fashion and not multiple parts strewn across the lawn, mowed around them, and moved on a regular basis, it’s not going to affect the ability for somebody who has a demo car,” said Supervisor Kevin Salandra.