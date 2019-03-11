The Sandy Township Supervisors plan to advertise for a police chief but are still working on details regarding the position.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh presented a recommendation to the supervisors to advertise in four different sources for the chief of police position at last week’s meeting. He also attached a draft advertisement and the job description.
“So I’m seeking approval to advertise the position,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked if it was decided whether the supervisors wanted an administrative chief or a working chief.
“I asked before, prior to Shawn being here, about some information with benefits and each structure,” said Salandra. “Did we decide if we wanted a working chief or an administrative chief?”
Salandra’s second question had to do with funding for the salary associated with the position.
“Did we look at salary surveys or where did we look to come up with the salary for the job description?” Salandra said.
“I can answer the salary one,” said Arbaugh. “We looked at what was budgeted for the vacant position. We didn’t want to go over what was allocated in that budget position.”
“I’m not sure how we advertise for a job if we don’t know if we want an administrative chief or a working chief,” said Salandra.
“I think I would want a working chief myself,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis.
“That keeps them in the union then, right?” asked Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
“Potentially, and Shawn’s looking for an administrative chief,” said Salandra. “But I would want a working chief without having more information. I’d like to see what the benefits are versus the detriments.”
Sylvis made the motion to table the issue and discuss it at the next meeting on March 18. All five of the supervisors agreed to table it.
The township has been without a police chief since the retirement of Chief Donald E. Routch, who retired Aug. 9, 2018. Sgt. Kris Kruzelak has been serving as officer-in-charge since Routch’s retirement.
