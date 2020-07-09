DuBOIS — Sandy Township will hold a second public hearing for Fiscal Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant program at 2 p.m. Monday in the township municipal building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
The meeting may also be joined by telephone by calling 814-371-1815. Persons should use pin number: 223344.
The purpose of the hearing is to present the township’s proposed CDBG application and the use of the CARES Act funds, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said at this week’s supervisors’ meeting.
Copies of the township’s proposed application are available for public review in the township manager’s office and online at the township’s web site — www.sandytownship.net.
The township proposes to use the program funds for the following activities:
- Fire companies’ personal protection equipment. Funds will be used for the purchase and distribution of PPE to the fire companies at a budgeted amount of $20,600.
- Public services — funds will be provided to the DuBois Area Food Pantry which serves approximately 250 families who live in the township. The budgeted amount is $43,740.
- Administration — General administrative costs, including preparation of application, environmental review record, advertising, audit, planning and management. The budgeted amount is $14,123.
The total CDBG budget is $78,463.
All interested residents are encouraged to attend the public hearing or by calling into the hearing. Individuals will be given the opportunity to give oral testimony and/or present written comments concerning the use of funds as listed in the application.
Written comments may be addressed to the attention of Arbaugh, township municipal building, 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.