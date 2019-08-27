The demolition of a house deemed a dangerous and dilapidated property by a Sandy Township building inspector is expected to occur this week.
Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Jim Keck told the supervisors at their Aug. 19 meeting that demolition of the vacant home at 115 Tozier Ave. is expected to begin this week.
“Also, we have another property that came on the radar as being one of the next ones we’ll be looking at,” said Keck. “It’ll be 221 Oklahoma Cemetery Road.”
According to notes from Bill Kulbacki of Pennsafe Building Inspection Services LLC, Keck said the Oklahoma Cemetery Road location is an unoccupied structure.
“The basement walls are falling in. There’s no support. It’s overall collapsing,” said Keck.
The township has notified the property owners, which gives them 30 days to get back to the township on what their intentions are regarding the structure, said Keck.
“In that 30 days, if they do not want to do the rebuild, or support the structure, or do the demolition, we’re looking for the supervisors to take action, to do immediate demolition of that property as well,” said Keck.
The property is in the woods slightly off the Oklahoma Cemetery Road, said Keck.
“You can’t see it, but again, it’s abandoned,” said Keck. “The doors and windows are out. It’s not in good shape.”
Keck also said the township has been in contact with the three property owners of a Thunderbird Road structure.
He said the township is also considering the demolition of an old gas station with a trailer. He noted there are some issues with back taxes on that property.
“Again, there is action on those two properties owned by the court, so we are moving forward with getting some of those buildings taken care of,” said Keck.