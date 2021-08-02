DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the Industrial Drive Access Road extension and stormwater project is progressing well.
“You might see some trucks moving and working in that area,” Arbaugh noted at last month’s supervisors’ meeting. “We’re excited to keep that rolling. They’re a couple of weeks ahead of time so even if we run into some rough weather, hopefully, they’ll finish on time.”
Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion was awarded the $1.6 million contract in May.
Industrial Drive is located between Lowe’s and Planet Fitness in the township.
Maple Avenue sidewalks
Arbaugh also updated the supervisors about a potential transportation grant for Maple Avenue/Shaffer Avenue sidewalks.
“There is a transportation grant program out right now that requires zero matching funds that is helpful for Safe Ways to School program,” said Arbaugh. “Maple Avenue and Shaffer Avenue are a couple of areas that were high need areas for safe walking to school districts, so actually the route is. We are meeting with PennDOT, North Central (Regional Planning Commission), (Clearfield) county, our engineering firm, the City of DuBois, here on Aug. 3 to look at that pre-application process so we can discuss it. We’re hoping it’s okay to move on.”
Arbaugh noted that the City of DuBois will also be involved because the funding ran out on Maple Avenue sidewalk reconstruction project, so they are looking to get a couple of extra blocks funded.
He noted that sometimes when municipalities submit a joint application it can sometimes lead to a better outcome.
“We’re hoping to get one big project done and we’ll see how it goes,” said Arbaugh. “I’m excited about it and hopefully we can move that along.”
Arbaugh said a pre-application is due by Aug. 16 and the application is due by Oct. 31. If approved, the project won’t be able to start until next spring.
Recycling grant
The township applied for a 2020 recycling grant, which is a program where municipalities collect recycling contributions from the community and, in turn, receive grant monies.
“Once we receive the grant monies we will be seeking to advertise to really get folks engaged in recycling,” said Arbaugh. “We’re going to try to make a big push. For every ton recycled it equals money back in our pockets to do things here. So we really want to encourage people to recycle.”
Acknowledgements
Arbaugh expressed appreciation to Lowe’s, which recently donated a tremendous amount of personal personal protective equipment for the police department.
“We want to thank them for their generous donation to us,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh also thanked township employees Shelly Reasinger and Kristen Dunn for all of the work they did on the township’s Dog Days of Summer event held in July.
“They did a tremendous job. It was a really nice event if you had a chance to go up there,” said Arbaugh. He also thanked the event sponsors such as The Farmers Bank, Walmart, Lifespan Family Services, Lowe’s, Petco, Two Brothers Tees, Nupp Printing, Buck’s Pizza and DuBois Veterinary Clinic.
As a result of the event, the township was able to donate $400 to local pet clinics.