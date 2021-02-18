DuBOIS — The public meeting to discuss the DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation study is still scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the DuBois Country Club, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh, at this week’s supervisors’ meeting, said there will be three options for the public to view the meeting. Those include attending in-person, calling in or video conferencing.
“Additionally, I just want to let you know that we did submit a large amount of comments from the board and from our committee to the consolidation folks,” said Arbaugh. “They are reviewing those, and we’ll incorporate those into the report. We’ll probably end up having a meeting with them towards the end of this week to discuss some of the issues or questions they may have over those comments.”
COVID-19Arbaugh said the township was planning to meet with Penn Highlands Healthcare this week to discuss the status of vaccinations in the area.
Pension planThe supervisors approved a resolution to participate in the Pennsylvania Municipalities Pension Trust, a retirement plan for employees and supervisors. Arbaugh said it potentially allows employees and/or supervisors to voluntarily put money into a retirement plan. He said it won’t cost the township anything until 2024, at which point it will cost $175 a year. Since approved by the supervisors, the next step is for a representative from PMPT to meet with employees to discuss the pension program with them.
“I’ve personally been involved in these when I’ve worked for the state, and also other municipal governments, it’s a great option to just add more into retirement,” said Arbaugh. “It gives you a little more flexibility on how your investments go, if you want to be conservative, aggressive or something between.”
RFP for towing services
The supervisors asked Arbaugh to discuss a towing request for proposal with the fire and police and provide a draft in the near future.
Arbaugh said when someone is involved in an accident or has another issue where they are obstructing the roadway, the township sometimes needs to arrange towing services if the driver of the vehicle is injured and can’t select a towing service, or if the driver doesn’t know a towing service, or if it is an emergency and they need the vehicle moved as quickly as possible.
The towing RFP will allow the township to ensure the best and fairest pricing to these drivers, ensure they have an equitable system in place for selecting a towing service, and ensure the towing service can meet their timeliness expectations needed to arrive on-site and manage a situation.
Automatic garbage containers
The target date for the township to switch to automatic garbage containers is May 3, said Arbaugh. The township will be sending mailers to residents in the next several weeks to provide a choice of size, if they want an extra container and if they want a more aggressive bear lock.
Road projects
Arbaugh said two road projects are out to bid currently for Hanes Road and Dixon Avenue. The projects are for road resurfacing with stormwater system rehabilitation. Dixon Avenue is a recent turnback from the state, he said, while Hanes Drive is being done through Community Development Block Grant funding. The supervisors expect to award these projects at their March 1 meeting.