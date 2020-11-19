DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said all of the draft chapters for the DuBois-Sandy consolidation study are expected to be received by this Friday.
"We did have a really good meeting with the consolidation folks a week and a half ago, it went quite well and really got us on the same page," said Arbaugh. "So I think we're moving in the right direction. We'll get those draft chapters on Friday and see how it goes."
On Wednesday, DuBois City Manager John "Herm" Suplizio told the Courier Express that he is pleased with the progression of the study.
"We hope to have something to report here in the near future on how it's going," said Suplizio. "I think the next steps will be, once we get this study done, myself and the township manager will have the opportunity to review it, and then we will sit down with the committee that was put together from both the city and the township, and then we'll be able to review it."
The Pennsylvania Economy League is conducting the consolidation study.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.